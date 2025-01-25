Where to watch Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Valladolid will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms for fans in the United States.

[Watch Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 20 proved to be a huge success for Real Madrid, as a dominant 4-1 win over Las Palmas, combined with Barcelona’s draw against Getafe and Atletico Madrid’s loss to Leganes, solidified their spot atop the standings with 46 points.

Fresh off an impressive Champions League victory, Mbappe and his teammates are set to continue their La Liga campaign against struggling Real Valladolid. Sitting at the bottom of the table with just 15 points, Valladolid faces a critical fight to escape the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid match be played?

Real Valladolid will receive Real Madrid on Saturday, January 25, in Matchday 21 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Javi Sanchez of Real Valladolid – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Advertisement

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Former Real Madrid player explains why he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player

How to watch Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.