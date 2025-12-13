Where to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will square off with Osasuna in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Barcelona enter the weekend riding momentum, pulling four points clear at the top of the table after a wild 5–3 win over Real Betis, a swing that has firmly handed control of the title race to the Blaugrana, who understand there’s no room to relax, especially with their rivals capable of closing the gap quickly.

That urgency carries into a matchup with an Osasuna side searching for consistency, as the visitors come off a 2–0 victory over Levante but remain uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, making every result critical as they try to stabilize their season.

When will the Barcelona vs Osasuna match be played?

Barcelona take on Osasuna on Saturday, December 13, for the Matchday 16 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Ruben Garcia of Osasuna – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Osasuna in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.