Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will face Osasuna in a Matchday 16 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Pedro 'Pedri' Gonzalez of FC Barcelona
© Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesPedro 'Pedri' Gonzalez of FC Barcelona

Barcelona will square off with Osasuna in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona enter the weekend riding momentum, pulling four points clear at the top of the table after a wild 5–3 win over Real Betis, a swing that has firmly handed control of the title race to the Blaugrana, who understand there’s no room to relax, especially with their rivals capable of closing the gap quickly.

That urgency carries into a matchup with an Osasuna side searching for consistency, as the visitors come off a 2–0 victory over Levante but remain uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, making every result critical as they try to stabilize their season.

Advertisement

When will the Barcelona vs Osasuna match be played?

Barcelona take on Osasuna on Saturday, December 13, for the Matchday 16 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Ruben Garcia of Osasuna – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Ruben Garcia of Osasuna – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Osasuna in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Flamengo vs Pyramids FC live in the USA: 2025 Challenger Cup at FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Flamengo vs Pyramids FC live in the USA: 2025 Challenger Cup at FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense live in the USA: 2025 Copa do Brasil
Soccer

Where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense live in the USA: 2025 Copa do Brasil

MLB Rumors: Following the arrival of Robert Suarez, Braves are reportedly linked to former 2-time All-Star player
MLB

MLB Rumors: Following the arrival of Robert Suarez, Braves are reportedly linked to former 2-time All-Star player

Better Collective Logo