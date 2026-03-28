Where to watch San Marino vs Faroe Islands live in the USA: International Friendly game

San Marino square off with Faroe Islands in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch San Marino vs Faroe Islands online in the US on Fubo]

Confidence is rising for both Faroe Islands and San Marino heading into this underrated matchup. The Faroe Islands bring momentum from a strong third-place qualifying finish.

On the other hand, San Marino looks to build on a historic Nations League run that delivered its first group win and promotion to League C. With both sides trending upward and using this game as a key step toward future competition, expect a tightly contested clash.

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When will the San Marino vs Faroe Islands match be played?

San Marino play against Faroe Islands in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 10:00 AM (ET).

Lorenzo Lazzari of San Marino – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

San Marino vs Faroe Islands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch San Marino vs Faroe Islands in the USA

This Friendly clash between San Marino and Faroe Islands will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.