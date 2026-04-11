Where to watch Santos vs Atletico Mineiro live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Santos and Atletico Mineiro will face each other in the Matchday 11 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Santos vs Atletico Mineiro live in the USA on Fanatiz]

Santos enter this Matchday 10 showdown under pressure after a 3-1 loss to Flamengo left them on 10 points, just two above the relegation line, making this a crucial spot for Neymar’s squad to respond.

On the other hand will be Atletico Mineiro, who come in with momentum after a solid 2-1 win over Athletico Paranaense pushed them to 14 points and into mid-table, with eyes on climbing higher.

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When will the Santos vs Atletico Mineiro match be played?

Santos will play against Atletico Mineiro in a Matchday 11 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Saturday, April 11. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Victor Hugo of Atletico Mineiro – Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Santos vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Santos vs Atletico Mineiro in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Atletico Mineiro will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz. Other options: Premiere.