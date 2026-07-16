Botafogo vs Santos: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Brasileirao match on July 16, 2026

Botafogo will face Santos at the Estadio Nilton Santos in the Matchday 19 of the 2026 Brasileirao. Two serious title contenders clash as they seek a place in the quarterfinals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Botafogo vs Santos Tournament Brasileirao Date Thursday, July 16, 2026 Time 6:30 PM (ET) / 3:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz, Premiere

How to watch Botafogo vs Santos in the USA

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fanatiz and Premiere, with both platforms providing full coverage from kickoff through the final whistle.

Fanatiz and Premiere will carry the broadcast of this game, giving viewers the chance to follow every minute of what is shaping up to be a thrilling contest.

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Can I watch Botafogo vs Santos for free?

Viewers in the United States can follow this highly anticipated showdown live on Fanatiz and Premiere, both of which will provide coverage of the match.

A valid subscription is required for either platform, so the game will not be available for US subscribers to stream for free.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the relegation battle growing more intense, Santos and Botafogo are set for a crucial matchup with major implications at the bottom of the table. Santos sit 15th with 21 points, just one-point clear of the relegation zone, making a positive result essential.

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Botafogo are only slightly better off in 12th place and holds just a one-point advantage over Santos. With both teams looking to create distance from the drop zone, this contest could prove pivotal in their fight to remain in the Brasileirao.

Lucas Villalba of Botafogo – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Botafogo vs Santos: Predicted Lineups

Botafogo (4-3-3): Raul, Vitinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Gabriel Justino, Alex Telles, Cristian Medina, Huguinho, Jordan Barrera, Lucas Villalba, Matheus Martins, Arthur Cabral.

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Santos (3-4-3): Gabriel Brazão, Lucas Veríssimo, Luan Peres, Gonzalo Escobar, Gabriel Menino, Willian Arão, Gustavo Henrique, Miguelito, Benjamín Rollheiser, Álvaro Barreal, Rony.

What time is the Botafogo vs Santos match?

The match kicks off today, July 16, at 6:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:30 PM

Central Time: 5:30 PM

Mountain Time: 4:30 PM

Pacific Time: 3:30 PM