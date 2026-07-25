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Santos vs Chapecoense: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Brasileirao match on July 25, 2026

Santos face Chapecoense at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in the Matchday 20 of the 2026 Brasileirao. Key game in the fight against relegation. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Neymar Junior of Santos
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos
Match Summary
MatchSantos vs Chapecoense
TournamentBrasileirao
DateSaturday, July 25, 2026
Time5:30 PM (ET) / 2:30 PM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamFanatiz, Premiere

How to watch Santos vs Chapecoense in the USA

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fanatiz and Premiere, with both platforms providing full coverage from kickoff through the final whistle.

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Fanatiz and Premiere will carry the broadcast of this game, giving viewers the chance to follow every minute of what is shaping up to be a thrilling contest.

Can I watch Santos vs Chapecoense for free?

Viewers in the United States can follow this highly anticipated showdown live on Fanatiz and Premiere, both of which will provide coverage of the match.

A valid subscription is required for either platform, so the game will not be available for US subscribers to stream for free.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Relegation stakes will be high when Chapecoense and Santos meet in a crucial Brasileirao clash. Chapecoense sits at the bottom of the table with just nine points and desperately needs a victory to keep its survival hopes alive.

Santos, coming off a loss to Botafogo, is also feeling the pressure, with Neymar’s side sitting on 21 points—just one point above the relegation zone. With both teams fighting to avoid the drop, this matchup could have major implications in the battle for survival.

Ênio of Chapecoense – Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Ênio of Chapecoense – Wagner Meier/Getty Images

What time is the Santos vs Chapecoense match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 5:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:30 PM
Central Time: 4:30 PM
Mountain Time: 3:30 PM
Pacific Time: 2:30 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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