Where to watch Santos vs Sport Recife live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Santos will face off against Sport Recife in the Matchday 36 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Santos vs Sport Recife live in the USA on Fanatiz]

Locked into a high-stakes relegation scrap, Santos heads into a must-win showdown with Sport Recife knowing their top-flight survival is hanging by a thread. Sport has already sealed its fate after a brutal season, but that reality won’t make things any easier for Neymar Jr.’s squad

The Peixe slipped back into the drop zone despite grinding out a 1–1 draw with Internacional. With Vitoria surging and the margin for error shrinking, Santos can’t afford to treat this as anything less than a pressure-packed test, even against a club already doomed to the second division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Santos vs Sport Recife match be played?

Santos play against Sport Recife in a Matchday 36 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Friday, November 28. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Lucas Lima of Sport Recife – Lucas Figueiredo/Getty Images

Advertisement

Santos vs Sport Recife: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Santos vs Sport Recife in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Sport Recife will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.