Where to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Sao Paulo will square off against Flamengo in the Matchday 32 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Matchday 32 features one of the most anticipated clashes of the season as Sao Paulo and Flamengo square off in a battle with major implications on both ends of the table. Sao Paulo enter the matchup desperate for three points to stay in the hunt for Copa Libertadores qualification.

On the other hand, Flamengo, sitting just one point behind league leaders Palmeiras, are pushing to seize control of the Brasileirao title race. With both clubs needing a win for entirely different reasons, this showdown promises high intensity, drama, and playoff-level stakes.

When will the Sao Paulo vs Flamengo match be played?

Sao Paulo face Flamengo in a Matchday 32 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Wednesday, November 5. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Felipe Negrucci of Sao Paulo – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Flamengo in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Sao Paulo and Flamengo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.