Where to watch Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Sao Paulo will play against Palmeiras in the Matchday 8 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras live in the USA on Fanatiz]

It doesn’t get bigger than this in the Brasileiro, as the league’s top two sides square off in a matchup loaded with title implications and nonstop intensity. Palmeiras enter the showdown sitting first in the table thanks to a superior goal difference

Verdao are riding the momentum of a gritty 2-1 win over Botafogo, but they’ll be tested by a motivated Sao Paulo squad eager to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 loss to Atletico Mineiro that knocked them off the summit—expect a high-energy battle with first place on the line that fans won’t want to miss.

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When will the Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras match be played?

Sao Paulo square off with Palmeiras in a Matchday 8 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Saturday, March 21. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Marcos Antonio of Sao Paulo – Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

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Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Sao Paulo and Palmeiras will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.