Seattle Sounders face off against Pumas UNAM in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The Seattle Sounders are set to take on Pumas UNAM in a highly anticipated Round of 16 matchup in the 2024 Leagues Cup. This clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, and fans across the U.S. should mark their calendars and check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the action live.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA on Apple TV]

The Leagues Cup is heating up as it enters the final stages, where the competition truly intensifies. The round of 16 promises high-stakes matchups, including a thrilling showdown between MLS’s Seattle Sounders and Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM. The Sounders are riding high after their stunning upset of LA Galaxy in the round of 32, proving they are a force to be reckoned with in this tournament.

However, their path to the quarterfinals won’t be an easy one. Standing in their way is a resilient Pumas UNAM squad, fresh off their own impressive victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Pumas battled through a challenging group stage, and now they have their sights set on breaking into the top 8 of the Leagues Cup. Both teams are eager to continue their journey, but only one will advance to the next round.

When will the Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Seattle Sounders play against Pumas UNAM in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 16 this Monday, August 12, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders player Pedro de la Vegas – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Seattle Sounders face Pumas UNAM in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.