Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Seattle Sounders will square off with Tigres UANL for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL live in the USA on Fubo]

Facing a two-goal deficit after a hard defeat as visitors in Mexico, the MLS side Seattle Sounders head back home in must-win mode, looking to spark a comeback in front of their fans after a tough first leg.

Tigres UANL, meanwhile, carry a 2-0 advantage into the second leg and are within reach of a semifinal spot, but will need a composed road performance to close it out. With everything on the line, expect a high-energy battle—don’t miss this decisive showdown.

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When will the Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals between Seattle Sounders and Tigres UANL will be played this Wednesday, April 15 at 11:30 PM (ET).

Paul Arriola of Seattle Sounders – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Seattle Sounders and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.