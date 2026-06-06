Bolivia vs Scotland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

Bolivia take on Scotland at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Scotland prepares for the World Cup against a Bolivia side that narrowly missed out on qualification in the last intercontinental playoff. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Bolivia vs Scotland Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Bolivia vs Scotland in the USA

Fans will have several ways to watch this highly anticipated matchup live. The game will air on ESPN Deportes, while streaming options include Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Each platform will provide live coverage of the event, giving viewers the chance to follow every key moment, game-changing sequence, and late drama as the action unfolds.

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Can I watch Bolivia vs Scotland for free?

Soccer fans in the United States will be able to catch this marquee contest live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream with each service carrying the channel broadcasting the event nationwide.

Viewers can also take advantage of a 5-days free trial from Fubo and DirecTV Stream to watch the game live without an immediate subscription fee.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Scotland is counting down to a long-awaited return to the World Cup stage, marking its first appearance since the 1998 tournament in France after decades as a familiar presence in the competition.

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With expectations building, the Scots will look to sharpen their form and build momentum in this international friendly against Bolivia.

The South American side enters after falling short of World Cup qualification, missing out following a defeat to Iraq in the intercontinental playoff, and will use this matchup as an important opportunity to begin preparing for the challenges that lie ahead.

Miguel Terceros of Bolivia – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

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Bolivia vs Scotland: Predicted Lineups

Bolivia (4-3-3): Viscarra; Macazaga, Torrez, Haquin, Fernandez; Tome, E. Vaca, Melgar; Terceros, Centella, Nacif.

Scotland (4-4-2): Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; Gannon-Doak, McLean, McTominay, Curtis; Shankland, Adams.

What time is the Bolivia vs Scotland match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM