Where to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk receive Bayern for the Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich
© IMAGO / DeFodi ImagesJamal Musiala of Bayern Munich

By Leonardo Herrera

Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern will square off in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern online in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Bayern Munich find themselves in 14th place in the standings with 9 points from 15, having made it to the preliminary round. However, the German giants remain far from their goal of securing one of the top 8 spots that would guarantee a direct path to the round of 16, so they are focused on adding more points and climbing the table.

In their upcoming match, Bayern will face Shakhtar Donetsk, a team that has earned just 4 points so far. For the Ukrainian side, victory is crucial, as anything less would leave them in a precarious position, teetering on the edge of elimination. Shakhtar must secure all 3 points to stay in the race, making this an absolutely critical clash for both teams.

When will the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern match be played?

Shakhtar Donetsk will face off against Bayern this Tuesday, December 10, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Oleksandr Zubkov of FK Shakhtar Donetsk – IMAGO / ANP

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern in the USA

The 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

To access the game, you can subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video. Another streaming option is ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

