Where to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Sporting CP and Benfica will face each other in the Matchday 25 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.
[Watch Sporting CP vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]
A marquee Lisbon derby takes center stage this weekend as Sporting CP and Benfica clash in a matchup loaded with title implications in the Primeira Liga. Benfica, sitting on 69 points, still has slim championship hopes.
However, As Aguias are primarily chasing a runner-up finish and a Champions League qualifying spot, while Sporting trails leader Porto by five points with a game in hand—making a win here critical to keeping their title push alive down the stretch.
When will the Sporting CP vs Benfica match be played?
Sporting CP play against Benfica in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, April 19, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).
Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica – Angel Martinez/Getty Images
Sporting CP vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA
ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM
How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica in the USA
Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Sporting CP and Benfica in the USA on Fubo (direct link to the game here).