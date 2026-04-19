Where to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Sporting CP and Benfica will face each other in the Matchday 25 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

A marquee Lisbon derby takes center stage this weekend as Sporting CP and Benfica clash in a matchup loaded with title implications in the Primeira Liga. Benfica, sitting on 69 points, still has slim championship hopes.

However, As Aguias are primarily chasing a runner-up finish and a Champions League qualifying spot, while Sporting trails leader Porto by five points with a game in hand—making a win here critical to keeping their title push alive down the stretch.

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When will the Sporting CP vs Benfica match be played?

Sporting CP play against Benfica in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, April 19, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Sporting CP vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Sporting CP and Benfica in the USA on Fubo (direct link to the game here).