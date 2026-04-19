Sporting CP vs Benfica LIVE: Lisbon Derby underway! (0-0)

Sporting CP vs Benfica is a huge rivalry in Europe, more specifically in the Primeira Liga, and as both team battle to remain in the title race, a spicier matchup awaits in this Matchday 30. Both sides know only a win could realistically keep them in the race to add another piece of silverware to their cabinets.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

Sporting are second to Porto but with a game in hand and only five points below. This means a win today could not only eliminate Benfica from contention, but also put them just two points below Porto with the option of winning that game in hand and leapfrogging them.

As for Benfica, Jose Mourinho’s side sits at third and is the only unbeaten team in the whole Primeira Liga, but Benfica’s had too many draws. Hence, only a win could keep them in the race, as seven points separate them from Porto. A win here could see them overtake Sporting. However, Sporting could regain their place with the game in hand they have.

Follow all the action, key highlights, and every goal as it happens with our live-blog coverage here on Bolavip US.