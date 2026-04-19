Sporting CP vs Benfica LIVE: Lisbon Derby underway! (0-0)
One of the biggest rivalries in Europe gets a new edition as Sporting CP vs Benfica develops as part of the 2025-2026 Primeira Liga Matchday 30. Join us as we go play by play so you don't miss the live updates of this amazing game.
Sporting CP vs Benfica is a huge rivalry in Europe, more specifically in the Primeira Liga, and as both team battle to remain in the title race, a spicier matchup awaits in this Matchday 30. Both sides know only a win could realistically keep them in the race to add another piece of silverware to their cabinets.
Sporting are second to Porto but with a game in hand and only fivepoints below. This means a win today could not only eliminate Benfica from contention, but also put them just two points below Porto with the option of winning that game in hand and leapfrogging them.
As for Benfica, Jose Mourinho’s side sits at third and is the only unbeaten team in the whole Primeira Liga, but Benfica’s had too many draws. Hence, only a win could keep them in the race, as seven points separate them from Porto. A win here could see them overtake Sporting. However, Sporting could regain their place with the game in hand they have.
Follow all the action, key highlights, and every goal as it happens with our live-blog coverage here on Bolavip US.
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8' - Huge opportunity for Benfica! Riu Silva saves it! (0-0)
A corner kick presented the first option of the game with a huge header but Rui Silva made a top save to keep the 0-0!
5' - Studying time for both teams (0-0)
Both Sporting and Benfica have started relatively slow, with both teams trying to get their rhythm going on and see what their rivals bring to the table.
0' - Lisbon Derby is underway! (0-0)
Let's go!
A new edition of the Lisbon Derby has began!
Sporting and Benfica's recent form
The Primeira Liga race is intense and it's because these two teams refuse to lose games.
Sporting has won four and drawn one in their last five Primeira Liga games.
As for Benfica, they've won three and drawn two as their undefeated season remains alive. One of the draws was against league-leaders Porto on March 8th.
Teams are warming up!
It's time for the teams to warm up and get a feel of the pitch minutes before the Lisbon Derby officially begins!
Venue information: Jose Alvalade is a great stadium!
The home of Sporting CP, Jose Alvalade Stadium opened its doors on August 6, 2003.
Its name comes from the founder and first club member of Sporting CB in the early 20th century. The stadium has a capacity of 52,095 and it's been reported by the club that it will be sold out for today's game against Benfica.
Sporting CP vs Benfica lineups confirmed!
Sporting will use a 4-2-3-1 formation. Rui Silva; Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande, Gonçalo Inacio, Maxi Araujo; Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita; Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Gonçalves; Luis Suarez.
As for Benfica, Mourinho will also use a 4-2-3-1. Anatoliy Trubin; Samuel Dahl, Nicolas Otamendi, Tomas Araujo, Amar Dedic; Richard Rios, Fredrik Aursnes; Andreas Schjelderup, Leandro Barreiro, Gianluca Prestianni; Franjo Ivanovic.
Sporting CP vs Benfica recent head to head record
Known as the Lisbon Derby, this is a very intense rivalry.
For instance, in the last 10 games between them, the parity remains as Sporting won four games, to three from Benfica and three draws.
Sporting CP vs Benfica's Kickoff time and where to watch
Sporting CP and Benfica's game is poised to start at 1:15 PM (ET).
Sporting CP vs Benfica collide in a crucial Matchday 30 game of the Primeira Liga
Welcome to our live blog of the Primeira Liga! Sporting CP host Benfica at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, with both teams looking for a win that would keep them in the title race as both trail Porto.
Sporting and Benfica are notoriously two of the three powerhouses in Portuguese soccer, so this game has more than just standings implications, it's a classic rivalry between two behemoths of the Primeira Liga.
Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.