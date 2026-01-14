Where to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America and Atletico San Luis will face each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 2 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Club America’s Clausura 2026 campaign got off to an underwhelming start, as Las Aguilas settled for a scoreless draw against Tijuana in a result that failed to match preseason expectations. Eager to notch their first win of the tournament, America now returns home with a chance to reset.

However, complacency won’t be an option against an Atletico San Luis side looking to rebound after a 2–1 home loss to Tigres UANL. San Luis enter the matchup motivated to make an early statement, while America aim to capitalize on home-field advantage and deliver the kind of performance their fans are still waiting to see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Club America vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Club America take on Atletico San Luis in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Wednesday, January 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Sebastien Salles-lamonge of Atletico San Luis – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Advertisement

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: UniMás.