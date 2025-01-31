Where to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Tijuana and Cruz Azul square off in a Matchday 5 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can catch all the action with full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options available. Check here everything you need to know.

Cruz Azul finally shook off their slow start with a 3-1 win over Necaxa, snapping a three-game winless streak that included two draws and a loss. The victory lifts them to 5 points—still trailing league leaders Tigres and America, who sit at 10—but provides a much-needed boost.

Now, they aim to build momentum with a second straight win as they face Tijuana, a team reeling from a 4-0 defeat to Tigres, their second four-goal concession of the Clausura. With just 4 points from 12, Tijuana desperately need a turnaround as they look to get back on track in Matchday 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Tijuana vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Tijuana will take on Cruz Azul in the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Friday, January 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Rafael Fernandez of Tijuana – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tijuana and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

Advertisement

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.