Where to watch Toluca vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Toluca will face off against Club America in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 17 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s a high-stakes showdown to close out the regular season as Toluca and Club America, two of Liga MX’s top contenders, battle for a shot at first place. Both sides sit on 34 points, just one behind league leaders Cruz Azul.

If Cruz Azul slip in their final match, a win here could vault either Toluca or America to the top of the standings, making this clash a must-watch for fans eager to see who will seize the last opportunity to claim the No. 1 spot.

When will the Toluca vs Club America match be played?

Toluca will take on Club America in the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Santiago Simon of Toluca – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Toluca vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.