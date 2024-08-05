Toluca face Sporting KC for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, featuring kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

This match is a high-stakes showdown for the group lead. Both teams have secured victories against the Chicago Fire in the first two Matchdays, with Sporting Kansas City winning 2-1 and Toluca triumphing 3-1. As a result, both teams enter this crucial encounter with 3 points each.

Under the Leagues Cup‘s unique rules, a draw is not an option after the regular 90 minutes; if the score is tied, a penalty shootout will decide the outcome. The winner, whether in regular time or via penalties, will claim the top spot in the group, making this a true all-or-nothing battle for first place.

When will the Club Toluca vs Sporting KC match be played?

Toluca will square off against Sporting KC in a crucial Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Monday, August 5. The high-stakes battle is set to begin at 9:00 PM (ET).

Jean Meneses of Toluca – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Toluca vs Sporting KC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Sporting KC in the USA

Brace yourself for an electrifying showdown as Toluca face Sporting KC in the 2024 Leagues Cup, a high-stakes clash you won’t want to miss. Tune in to Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision, Fox Sports, UniMás.