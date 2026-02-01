Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Tottenham and Manchester City will face each other in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Tottenham vs Manchester City online in the US on Peacock]

Matchday 26 features a must-watch Premier League clash as two Big Six rivals collide with contrasting goals, with Manchester City under pressure after Arsenal’s win over Leeds. A victory would allow City to cut the deficit at the top to four points and keep the title race alive, adding urgency to the Citizens’ approach.

Tottenham, meanwhile, sit on 28 points and outside the European places, but a win over the defending champions could provide a major morale boost and spark a turnaround, ensuring Spurs arrive intent on making a statement.

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester City match be played?

Tottenham take on Manchester City this Sunday, February 1, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Wilson Odobert of Tottenham – Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Tottenham vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Manchester City in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.