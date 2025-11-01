Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Tottenham take on Chelsea in a Matchday 10 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

© Alex Broadway/Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez of Chelsea

Tottenham will play against Chelsea in a Matchday 10 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]

One of the weekend’s headline matchups features a classic Big Six showdown as Chelsea look to rebound from a sluggish start against a red-hot Tottenham side. The Blues sit mid-table after a string of disappointing results and are desperate to reignite their push toward the upper tier of the standings.

Across the pitch, Tottenham enter in strong form, sitting third and just five points off league-leading Arsenal, eager to close the gap and keep their title ambitions alive. The Spurs are in great form, but of course, overconfidence would be a mistake.

When will the Tottenham vs Chelsea match be played?

Tottenham will host Chelsea this Saturday, November 1, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 10. Kickoff is set for 1:30 PM (ET).

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:30 PM
CT: 12:30 PM
MT: 11:30 AM
PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Chelsea in the USA on Peacock Premium

Leonardo Herrera
