Where to watch Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Tottenham will square off with Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

Tottenham enter the Carabao Cup as one of the clear favorites, armed with a refreshed squad and determined to make a deep run after last season’s struggles, with this competition firmly on their list of priorities.

Standing in their way will be Doncaster Rovers, currently sitting seventh in the table, who embrace the underdog role and will look to spring a surprise in a tournament known for its unpredictability.

When will the Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers match be played?

Tottenham play against Doncaster Rovers for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round this Wednesday, September 24. The action is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Doncaster Rovers in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham and Doncaster Rovers live in the USA on Paramount+.