Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw in the USA

Don’t miss the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw, where Europe’s biggest clubs will learn their path toward the most prestigious trophy in club soccer. Here’s everything you need to know about start times and where to watch the event live on TV or through streaming in the USA.

The draw for the League Stage of the UEFA Champions League is officially set, with Europe’s elite preparing for another grueling campaign in the sport’s most prestigious club competition. PSG enters as defending champion.

But they have challengers—Real Madrid with their unmatched legacy, Arsenal and Bayern boasting refreshed lineups, and Premier League powerhouses Manchester City and Liverpool. Stay tuned to find out what big duels we’ll see in the League Stage.

When will the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw will take place this Thursday, 28th August at 12:00 PM (ET).

Paris Saint-Germain lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw in the USA

Get ready for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Draw. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: Amazon Prime Video, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo.