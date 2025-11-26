Where to watch PSG vs Tottenham in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

PSG and Tottenham will face each otherin the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Two high-profile contenders meet in a matchup loaded with playoff implications, as PSG — one of the tournament’s clear title favorites — look to secure a fourth win in the league stage and build on their strong 9-point start.

Tottenham enter just a step behind with 8 points, carrying a season marked by inconsistency but also flashes of real quality, and a victory here could push them firmly into the top-eight conversation. Still, they know they’re stepping into one of the toughest challenges the competition can offer.

When will the PSG vs Tottenham match be played?

PSG receive Tottenham this Wednesday, November 26, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Xavi Simons of Tottenham – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

PSG vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Tottenham. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.