Where to watch United States U17 vs US Virgin Islands U17 live for free in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification

United States U17 face US Virgin Islands U17 in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification. Find here the kickoff times and where to catch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans of the United States hold a USA flag
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesFans of the United States hold a USA flag

United States U17 will face off against US Virgin Islands U17 in Matchday 1 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cupqualification. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the match live. Here’s everything you need to know.

The U17 Concacaf qualifying tournament kicks off for the USA U17 team, a strong contender for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, set to take place from November 5 to 27. With many American fans closely following the team, the rising stars of U.S. soccer are eager to begin their qualification campaign on a high note.

They will face the US Virgin Islands, a team widely regarded as one of the weaker opponents in the group. While the Virgin Islands are well aware of the challenge ahead, they are determined to put up a strong fight and stay in the hunt for a World Cup spot.

When will the United States U17 vs US Virgin Islands U17 match be played?

United States U17 take on US Virgin Islands U17 on Monday, February 10, in Matchday 1 of the 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup qualification. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

United States U17 vs US Virgin Islands U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch United States U17 vs US Virgin Islands U17 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 CONCACAF U-17 World Cup clash between United States U17 and US Virgin Islands U17, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial). Other options are Fox Sports 2 and TUDN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

