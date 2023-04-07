Argentina U17 take on Paraguay U17 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Argentina U17 and Paraguay U17 meet in the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. The Argentines are big favorites to win the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this U-17 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Argentina U17 won their games within the group stage, the first victory was against Venezuela 4-2, the second against Bolivia 1-0 and the most recent against Peru 3-0.

Paraguay U17 won two games and tied one, that gave them the second spot of the standings and access to the Final Stage of the tournament. The most recent game for them was a 3-1 win over Bolivia.

When will Argentina U17 vs Paraguay U17 be played?

Argentina U17 and Paraguay U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship on Saturday, April 8 at Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil. This game is likely to be perfect for bench players on both sides to play a few minutes to try new things.

Argentina U17 vs Paraguay U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U17 vs Paraguay U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Argentina U17 and Paraguay U17 at the Estadio George Capwell in Guayaquil on Saturday, April 8, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.