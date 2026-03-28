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Where to watch United States vs Belgium live in the USA: International Friendly game

United States will face Belgium in what will be a 2026 international friendly. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Christian Pulisic of United States
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of United States

United States and Belgium face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch United States vs Belgium online in the US on Fubo]

As preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensify, marquee friendlies are taking center stage—and this matchup between the United States and Belgium is one to watch. Belgium, a traditional WC team, brings a deep, dangerous roster with serious title ambitions.

Facing the European side will be the host United States, who continues fine-tuning its squad ahead of the big stage. With both sides treating this as a key test against top-tier competition, expect a high-level battle you won’t want to miss.

When will the United States vs Belgium match be played?

United States clash with Belgium in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

United States vs Belgium: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch United States vs Belgium in the USA

This Friendly clash between United States and Belgium will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Sling Orange, Max, TNT, TruTV, Telemundo and Universo.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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