Where to watch United States vs Belgium live in the USA: International Friendly game

United States and Belgium face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch United States vs Belgium online in the US on Fubo]

As preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensify, marquee friendlies are taking center stage—and this matchup between the United States and Belgium is one to watch. Belgium, a traditional WC team, brings a deep, dangerous roster with serious title ambitions.

Facing the European side will be the host United States, who continues fine-tuning its squad ahead of the big stage. With both sides treating this as a key test against top-tier competition, expect a high-level battle you won’t want to miss.

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When will the United States vs Belgium match be played?

United States clash with Belgium in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

United States vs Belgium: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch United States vs Belgium in the USA

This Friendly clash between United States and Belgium will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Sling Orange, Max, TNT, TruTV, Telemundo and Universo.