United States will play against Brazil in an international friendly game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to watch United States vs Brazil live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

The United States will face Brazil in an international friendly match. Fans eagerly anticipating this thrilling encounter can find all the essential details here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch United States vs Brazil live in the USA on Peacock]

This match is an intriguing clash between two teams gearing up for Copa America 2024. Brazil aspire to claim the championship and avenge their previous loss to Argentina in the final, while the United States aim to advance to the later stages of the tournament.

Both teams approach this game with contrasting momentum. Brazil recently triumphed over Mexico 3-2 with a squad featuring mostly substitutes. In contrast, the USA’s starting lineup suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Colombia, highlighting an urgent need for improvement against a rival as formidable as the Colombians.

When will the United States vs Brazil match be played?

The United States vs Brazil for this 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Wednesday, June 12, at 7:00 PM (ET).

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

United States vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch United States vs Brazil in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between United States and Brazil can be seen on Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, Max, truTV USA.