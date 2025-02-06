Where to watch Valencia vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Valencia and Barcelona will face each other in the 2024/25 Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Fans in the United States can catch all the action via multiple viewing options, including TV broadcasts and streaming platforms, so they won’t miss a single moment.

Barcelona are determined to compete for every trophy this season, having already secured the Spanish Super Cup and narrowed the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Their next challenge is a Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Valencia, a team they recently beat 7-1.

While no two matches are the same, that lopsided result firmly establishes Barcelona as the favorites, leaving Valencia with the tough task of proving they’ve learned from their mistakes as they fight to stay alive in the only competition where they still have a shot at a title.

When will the Valencia vs Barcelona match be played?

Valencia take on Barcelona in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey quarterfinal this Thursday, February 6, with kickoff set for 3:30 PM (ET).

Valencia vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Valencia and Barcelona live in the United States on ESPN+.