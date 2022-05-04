Liverpool are in, The Reds defeated Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate and now await their opponent in the UCL final between Real Madrid or Manchester City. Find out who Mohamed Salah wants to play!

For Mohamed Salah and Liverpool this season has been a confirmation that Jürgen Klopp’s side is truly one of if not the best team in the world. Liverpool is alive on all fronts as they are only 1 point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race and will look to win their seventh Champions League on May 28th.

The road to the Champions League final was a tough one but one that Liverpool was able to push forward with smart play and key moments. Villarreal did try to put up a fight, but it was not enough as Luis Diaz came up big during the second leg of the semifinal.

Ajax, Benfica, and now Villarreal have all been left in Liverpool’s wake, all that stands between The Reds and another Champions League is Real Madrid or Manchester City. Here is the team Mohamed Salah wants to play in Paris!

Mohamed Salah on who he’d like to play in the Champions League final

Mohamed Salah has scored 8 goals in 12 Champions League matches this season and continues to show why he is in the conversation for best player in the world at the moment. The Egyptian international spoke to BT Sport as to who he’d like to face in the final in Paris.

"Yeah, I want to play Real Madrid… I have to be honest, Manchester City are a really tough team, we played against them a few times this season, but if you asked me personally, I would prefer Real Madrid. We lost in the final to them... so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well."

Salah is referring to the Champions League final Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in 2017/18 made famous by the goalkeeping gaffes by Loris Karius.

For Salah and Liverpool, it’s another chance at glory as the club will be cheered by millions of fans across the world and who knows maybe team owner LeBron James might show up!