The Stripes and Stars team has enjoyed 2021 with the conquer of Gold Cup and Nations League trophies both against Mexico: has this helped the US National Team to beat its biggest rival in the FIFA's 2021 Final World Ranking.

FIFA has released its final 2021 Ranking. Even though it is not the one and only truth in the world of soccer, it can be a good parameter to define how a National Team is going on at present: is right now the US squad better than Mexico National Team?

The 2021 year will be remembered by American fans as a good one. The Stripes and Stars team finishes it as the Gold Cup Champion; also it has conquered the Concacaf's Nations League first edition, and is on the second spot, just one point behind the leader, of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

All of these victories for the US National Team have involved his eternal rival, Mexico. El Tri would remember 2021 as one plenty of nightmares, cause it was the fallen one on the final games that lead the American squad to win the already mentioned trophies, and, also, was beaten by the US on the Qualifiers, in another chapter of the Dos a cero tale.

Which is the US and Mexico's position on the Final 2021 FIFA Ranking?

Considering just Concacaf members, USA National Team is at the top of FIFA's Ranking, occupying the twelveth position: below mighty Germany and above two times World Champion Uruguay and also over Mexico. Tata Martino's team has finished the year on the spot 14 and third-placed on the road to the regional road to Qatar 2022.

On the other hand, Canada has done a serious improvement: John Herdman's team is sitting in position 40 thanks to the 132 points it has won in 2021 after touching the Gold Cup Semifinals and currently leading the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers.

The podium of the FIFA Ranking is for Belgium, Brasil, and France. They are followed by England, Argentina, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, and Netherlands, completing the top ten National Teams of the World.