Pep Guardiola had been absolutely invincible since his arrival in the Premier League with Manchester City in 2016. All the way up to this past Sunday, when one of his arch-enemies managed to mark a new record of dominance over him.

Neither Ancelotti nor Mourinho: Who is the only manager with a winning record against Pep Guardiola?

Liverpool's lone goal by Mohamed Salah in a heated matchup at Anfield broke Manchester City's undefeated streak in the Premier League at 21 games. After barely a few minutes of play, Arsenal had already secured a 1-0 victory against Leeds, as the Citizens hoped to maintain a one-point gap against the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola was ready to go home earning a point thanks to a scoreless draw with longtime rivals Liverpool. However, in the 76th minute, the Reds' forward Mohamed Salah beat Liverpool shot-stopper Ederson and rendered City's talisman, Erling Haaland, ineffective.

In the dying minutes, tensions flared, leading to Klopp's dismissal when he reacted angrily to the hosts being refused a free-kick for a perceived foul by Bernardo Silva on the Egyptian. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola was already frustrated at that point since a goal scored by Phil Foden had been overruled by VAR because Haaland had fouled Fabinho before netting.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool sets incredible dominance record vs Pep Guardiola

It's been nine years since Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp first squared off as managers in Germany, but their rivalry continues to fascinate in Premier League. While their respective teams, the Reds and the Citizens, play a significant role in the longstanding relationship between the two managers, their shared history dates back much deeper than simply their recent matchups.

They first met when they were rival coaches for Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, and they went on to share many memorable moments and championships in the German Bundesliga and Cup. The German manager's side at the time met Pep's Bavarians four times in the Bundesliga, with Munich winning three of those matches and Dortmund winning only one.

Their competitiveness shifted to the English top flight when Klopp arrived in 2015 and Guardiola the following year. With the two finest teams in England under their respective management, the renowned coaches once again face off against one another annually. Thanks to the victory on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has set a new record for dominance against his long-time opponent.

As per Squawka and William Hill's stats, he now holds the distinction of being the only manager with a winning record against Pep Guardiola, having defeated him 12 times, while the Spaniard has nine triumphs so far. In addition, over the course of his last six matches, the German tactician has yet to taste defeat.