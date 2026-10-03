Who is the referee for USA vs Mexico today in 2026 international friendly?

The officiating crew is set for the 2026 international friendly between the USA and Mexico in Glendale.

CONCACAF and organizers confirmed that Honduran World Cup referee Selvin Antonio Brown Chavarria Jr. will be in charge of officiating the anticipated friendly this Saturday, October 3, between the USA—who will go without Christian Pulisic—and Mexico.

The main referee arrives accompanied by an all-Honduran national crew consisting of Roney Salinas, Gerson Orellana, and Jefferson Escobar, who are the referees in charge of the CONCACAF Classic.

Tonight’s match, set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (located in the Phoenix metropolitan area), will mark the third preparation match for both sides in this FIFA window.

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How the teams enter

The referee has an important and challenging match to direct, but it will be in good hands, consolidating international confidence in Honduran officiating following notable recent performances, such as the match Brown directed between Dominican Republic and Nicaragua at Cibao Stadium (a 3-2 victory for the Antillean side).

Referee Selvin Brown reacts.

Mexico face the match with urgency to secure their first victory under head coach Rafael Marquez. El Tri enter this classic after recording back-to-back 1-1 draws against Colombia and Peru, fixtures in which the Mexican squad had to fight back.

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The United States, meanwhile, enjoy a brighter outlook under Mauricio Pochettino. The Americans come off victories in their first friendlies against Peru (4-1) and Chile, in the middle of a generational renewal process aimed at bringing new dynamics to the team.

The matchup will surely feature moments requiring Selvin Brown’s involvement, as both sides look to close out this FIFA window undefeated. Mexico seek to secure a win and put the draws behind them under Rafa Marquez, while Pochettino’s team aims to cap off the window with a perfect three victories.

Key takeaways

Selvin Antonio Brown Chavarria Jr. was appointed referee for USA against Mexico.

was appointed referee for USA against Mexico. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona hosts the international friendly.

in Glendale, Arizona hosts the international friendly. Back-to-back 1-1 draws were recorded by Mexico against Colombia and Peru.