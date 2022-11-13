For over 15 years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two best players in the world, winning many titles between them. However, Brazil veteran Kaka has no qualms in recommending a player who he believes will succeed the aforementioned duo.

Over the course of their careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won countless trophies for the best clubs in Europe and a combined total of 12 Ballon d'Or awards. For many years now, there has been a prolonged and fruitless debate about who is the greatest player of all time.

While opinions may vary, there is no denying that they have the greatest soccer players in the league as of late. Their rivalry for scoring and title records is as strong as ever, and they often outdo one another.

However, after dominating the sport at the top level for more than 15 years, both superstars are starting to see their era fade. We can expect to see both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at their final major tournament at the 2022 World Cup.

Who will succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo according to Kaka?

It may not be too far off before it is time for them to hand the reins to someone else. Leo has already said that this World Cup will be his last, but CR7 hasn't said whether he plans to retire from Portugal after the competition or not.

Now, legendary Brazilian midfielder Kaka, formerly of Milan and Real Madrid, has hailed Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain as the natural successor to both players. The Brazilian attacker has an opportunity to make his imprint now that the heroic duo is in their late 30s.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner discussed his compatriot's impact at the World Cup in an interview with the Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport: "I would like Neymar to be anointed as their heir, this time around, considering his talent and the person and player he has become."

In 19 games this season, Neymar has been spectacular, contributing to 15 goals and 12 assists. If he guides Brazil to World Cup victory and continues to shine with PSG, he will be the leading candidate for the next Ballon d'Or award. The winger, who will turn 30 this year, knows he has to make the most of his opportunity now.