In the buildup to the newest edition of the Spanish derby, voices from various figures set to appear have been heard. Days ago, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal ignited the fire by alleging that Real Madrid receives help from referees. Following those provocative remarks from the young star, the firm response from Los Blancos‘ manager, Xabi Alonso, has emerged.

Just days before the match, which will take place in the mythical Santiago Bernabeu, the Madrid boss was asked during his press conference as to whether the Barcelona star’s comments seemed disrespectful or offensive. Alonso’s response made his position on the situation perfectly clear.

“No, I’m not going to get into that. There are many statements coming from people at Barcelona, and I cannot start evaluating all of them. The important thing is what happens on the pitch, where we come from, what we have ahead of us tomorrow in the match, and how we want to play it. That is what concerns me most and what we have been working on,” the Spanish coach explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alonso decisively chose to bypass the controversy, opting to let the action on the field do the talking. Amid the already elevated tension before the match, Barcelona will be missing coach Hansi Flick from the sidelines, as the manager was ejected during the previous LaLiga match against Girona.

Hansi Flick received a red card in the game against Girona. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Carvajal plans to speak with Yamal after El Clasico

According to reports from prominent Spanish outlets such as Marca and Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal’s recent comments were not well-received within the Real Madrid locker room. As a result, Madrid’s captain, Dani Carvajal, will reportedly speak with the Barcelona forward after the match in an attempt to ease the tension.

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal’s comments on Real Madrid and referees spark bold reaction from Kylian Mbappe’s teammates

Carvajal’s action to address the issue with Yamal is reportedly aimed at maintaining harmony within the Spanish National Team’s locker room ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as key players from both rival clubs are part of the national squad.