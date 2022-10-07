When it comes to the intensity of play and level of competition, the Premier League is unmatched, as most of the highest salaries in professional sports are held by players in this league. Here, find out the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

There is certainly no shortage of famous players in the Premier League, but Cristiano Ronaldo is often associated to be the Premer League's greatest star at the moment judging by his accolades. So, when he supposedly signed a record-breaking contract with Manchester United last summer, he became the most-paid player in the league.

Although United struggled, the veteran performed well last season as anticipated. This summer, however, he wanted out of Old Trafford and back into the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, a transfer did not come together, and the Portuguese ace has remained in Manchester for the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, one of the finest players in the world today, Mohamed Salah is a top pick. The Egyptian winger is a perennial top-tier performer and a serious Ballon d'Or threat. The winger recently signed a new deal with Liverpool, bringing his salary up to par with the league's highest earners.

Who is the highest-paid player in Premier League history?

However, the alleged salary given to Erling Haaland by Manchester City is so exorbitant that he is far and by the highest-paid player in the Premier League. According to reports, Erling Haaland's weekly salary makes him better compensated than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah put together.

In comparison to the Portuguese striker's weekly salary of £515,000 (€586,000), the Egyptian international gets £350,000 (€400,000) at Liverpool. Mike Keegan of Daily Mail reports that Haaland earns a base wage comparable to the rest of the Citizens' players, but that the bonuses he is almost certain to achieve thanks to his outstanding scoring numbers bring his weekly income up to about £865,000 (€985,000).

The young striker's scoring prowess has been on full display since his transfer to the Etihad Stadium, with 19 goals in 12 outings across all competitions. With Haaland's goals, City seems poised to reach new heights, justifying the club's massive investment in the player. In addition, The Mirror reports that the 22-year-old will make £45 million (€51 million) a year at City, which makes him the highest earner in the league of all time.

On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain was previously believed to be the world's highest-paid player, but Spanish newspaper Marca have claimed that his yearly salary is really £42.5 million (€48 million). To this day, though, Lionel Messi's £64 million (€73 million).deal with Barcelona is the richest ever awarded to a soccer player.