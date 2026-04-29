Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Confirmed lineups for first leg of 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals

On the heels of a thrilling opening semifinal between PSG and Bayern Munich, the spotlight shifts to the Riyadh Metropolitano. The “Champions League magic” is in the air today as Atletico Madrid host Arsenal in a heavyweight first-leg encounter. Follow our live coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal and don’t miss a single thing!

Atletico Madrid will be forced to shuffle the deck following the loss of Pablo Barrios, who has been ruled out with a hamstring strain. Up front, eyes are on Julian Alvarez. Despite lingering discomfort, the Argentine star is leading the line, providing a massive boost to the Colchoneros attack.

The outlook is equally murky for the Gunners. Kai Havertz, the hero of Arsenal’s quarterfinal triumph over Sporting CP, is sidelined after picking up a knock against Newcastle over the weekend.

Advertisement

Havertz joins Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber, who aren’t playing today against Atletico either. However, it’s not all bad news for the North London side; Riccardo Calafiori has been cleared to return and will be available to come off the bench.

Atletico Madrid lineup

Beyond Alvarez’s fitness, Ademola Lookman remained a late-week question mark for Simeone. However, the Nigerian international will ultimately start, as Atletico look to pressure Arsenal’s backline early.

🔵 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔘



🆚 Atletico de Madrid

🕗 8pm (UK)

🏆 Champions League

🏟️ Estadio Metropolitano pic.twitter.com/mR7LVFZPsB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2026

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid’s starting lineup: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal lineup

Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze aren’t starting today. Mikel Arteta will lean heavily on January reinforcements and rising stars to breach the infamous Atletico defense. Victor Gyokeres is the focal point of the attack as a win, tie or loss could impact Arsenal today.

Arsenal’s starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli; Victor Gyokeres.