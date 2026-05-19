Why are Middlesbrough replacing Southampton in Championship playoff final vs Hull City?

Southampton have been expelled from the Championship play-offs, meaning Middlesbrough will face Hull City in the final to determine promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship playoff race has taken an unexpected turn in recent hours. Middlesbrough and Hull City will now compete for a place in the next Premier League season after Southampton were expelled following the club’s admission of multiple breaches of EFL regulations, including filming its opponents.

The information was confirmed through the official website of the English Football League, where it was also announced that the club will suffer a four-point deduction for the 2026/27 Championship season. Middlesbrough, who had contested the semifinal, will now have the opportunity to fight for promotion.

The investigation over Southampton focused primarily on these three matches: against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026, and Middlesbrough in May 2026. A devastating outcome for a team that dreamed of reaching the top tier of English soccer.

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Middlesbrough and Hull City, fighting for a place in the Premier League

The highly anticipated Championship play-off final between Middlesbrough and Hull City is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

John Egan of Hull City.

Hull City booked their ticket to the capital after a solid 2–0 aggregate victory over Millwall in the semi-finals. The kickoff time has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

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Middlesbrough want to return to the top flight

Middlesbrough‘s last stint in the top flight came during the 2016–17 season, which marked a brief and disappointing return after a seven-year absence. Managed initially by Aitor Karanka, Boro struggled massively in front of goal, netting a league-low 27 goals all year despite maintaining a solid defensive record.

Their fate was officially sealed on May 8, 2017, when a 3–0 defeat at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea confirmed their relegation in 19th place, sending them right back to the Championship where they have remained ever since.