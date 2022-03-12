Real Madrid defender David Alaba was apparently carried away by the winning atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu after finding a chair and lifting it over his head after Karim Benzema's third and decisive goal against PSG. Here, find out the reason behind his unusual goal celebration.

It is true that Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League hero, netting a hat-trick in just 17 minutes. Until that moment, Paris Saint-Germain had control of the game, but it was the Frenchman who turned things around and single-handedly eliminated the Parisians from the Round of 16.

The 34-year-old striker's third goal, which gave the Whites the aggregate lead over PSG, caused ecstasy at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. While Benzema and his teammates were celebrating euphorically, what centre-back David Alaba did, made him become a viral hit on social networks.

The Austria captain has seen various turnarounds in his career back when he was still a member of Bayern, but on Wednesday, he got acquainted with the magic of the Santiago Bernabeu in the Knockout Phase in the most elite competition. In fact, Alaba ran towards the stands and celebrated the goal lifting up a white plastic chair.

Why David Alaba celebrated with chair in hands in PSG triumph

The cameras captured that moment, and the 29-year-old defender, who left the Bundesliga to join Los Blancos as a free agent last summer, became a hit on social networks.

"It's good to try a new celebration from time to time. The seat was great. I didn't think about it much, it was the emotion. With a comeback like that you go crazy! We knew the match would be different at the Bernabeu and that our fans and the atmosphere would be a decisive factor. The atmosphere at the stadium was very special.

"I knew from my previous visits to the Bernabeu that it can develop its own special power. That was the case against PSG. The fans never left us alone on the pitch, they were vocal the whole match and we were able to repay them. It was a magical night," Alaba explained in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca.