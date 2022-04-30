Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, usually wears a long-sleeve t-shirt. Find out here why does the Spanish wear 'mdcr' on shirt during matches.

Pep Guardiola is very close to achieving a new title with Manchester City, if he succeeds, it will be the fourth time he wins the Premier League under the Citizens' management. Due to the rainy weather that is common in England, the Spanish coach is often on the touchline dressed in a rain jacket.

However, when it's not raining, the 51-year-old manager usually wears a long-sleeve t-shirt. But why does he always wear the same clothes? Is it for charity? For example, in the 2020-21 season, he wore a hoodie with the slogan of the charity Open Arms. It is the name of a Spanish NGO whose objective is to rescue people who try to reach the European continent by water, in the context of the migratory crisis that Europe has been experiencing for several years and that claims the lives of thousands of people every season.

In addition, in 2018 Guardiola also donated an amount of $182,000 to the foundation, and the money was used to recover a ship that had been seized by the Italian port authorities. But why does Pep Guardiola wear a t-shirt with 'mdcr' on the back?

Why does Pep Guardiola wear 'mdcr' on shirt during matches?

Today, very few coaches wear suits during games. Guardiola is one for wearing club kit combined with casual jeans look. The Spaniard's shirt is part of a Manchester City set of attire that has been designed by Puma.

Furthermore, the meaning of ‘mdc’ is 'Madchester', adding to the city's reputation as a musical and cultural cauldron, the term is associated with the music scene from the 1980s and 1990s.

Back then, bands like the Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, and Inspiral Carpets were running the roost music-wise. And then along came a band called Oasis, fronted by City-loving pair Liam and Noel Gallagher, and with their style, they changed British music.