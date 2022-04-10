It's possible that you'll notice anything odd about Barcelona's gifted kid Gavi if you pay attention to him. Since emerging into the first team, the midfielder has played with unlaced shoes. Here, find out why.

This season, Gavi has gained notice for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that he made Barcelona's first team despite his young age. During games, it's been noted that he plays with his bootlaces undone.

In addition, he seldom attempts to fix the problem. The rising star's shoes are still undone, which is an intriguing fact. As can be seen in the photos, he begins off with lace-ups, but as time goes on, they loosen up.

Fans have begun to wonder whether the 17-year-old had some unusual pre-match ritual or superstition. Moreover, as reported by Footy Headlines, it has been determined that his boots are untied for two distinct reasons.

Why Barcelona's Gavi plays with unlaced shoes

Firstly, he is unable to tie his shoes since he does not know how to do so. Since he was a kid, Gavi has played with his boots unlaced since he doesn't know how to do it correctly. The fact that he doesn't appear to dislike it suggests that he's become accustomed to it.

According to Blaugrana's manager Xavi Hernandez, there is an unusual reason why the teenager doesn't tie his laces: "Since he was a toddler, Gavi has been playing with his laces undone since he can't tie them correctly. He doesn’t care and he plays like that."

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time this problem has arisen. His teammate, Nico Gonzalez, has already shown him how to tie his laces properly on Instagram. Gavi's midfield partner has made a joke about the issue. The second reason is that the central midfielder often gets so tense before games that he can't tie the tight knots, which loosen soon and there's no need to halt the game to re-tie them.

Following the example of Diego Maradona

Gavi is following in the footsteps of Diego Maradona, who, like the young Spaniard, had his laces untied during his career, Maradona "always practiced with his laces undone," according to the Italian newspaper Il Mattino. In that position, he felt more at ease and had a better sense of the ball. He would only tie them up before the start of the match'".