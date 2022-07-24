Manchester United had been reportedly trying to trade Harry Maguire for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, but the English defender rejected a transfer to Spain. Here, find out the reason why.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has allegedly turned down offers from Barcelona this summer. The 29-years-old was heavily criticized after the 2021-22 season, which was a failure for the English giants in large part due to the defender's errors.

As a result, his future at Old Trafford was called into question earlier this year, and new manager Erik ten Hag is said to have mulled removing the English defender's role as team captain. However, the Dutchman has been nothing but complimentary of Maguire, therefore he will continue in his role as captain for the next 2022-23 season.

Barcelona were said to be interested in adding the Englishman to their defensive options earlier this summer. The Catalan club have reportedly been trying to add another defender before the transfer market closes.

Why Maguire opted to turn down Barcelona move this summer

English publication The Mirror confirms that Xavi Hernandez's team has been interested in bringing the England international to Camp Nou this summer and had already contacted the player's representation. It is said that Maguire was brought up in connection with a potential transfer to United for Frenkie de Jong.

Just this week, a group of Red Devils fans in Thailand and Australia were vocal in their disapproval of Maguire, booing and whistling the experienced centre-back. Nevertheless, a source close to the player told the newspaper that he flat out rejected a move to Camp Nou, instead opting to focus on turning things around for his career at The Theatre of Dreams in the upcoming campaign.

"Some players, especially with some of the criticism flying around, would have been desperate to go if Barcelona came calling. But Harry is unmoved and wants to have a successful season with United. When it comes to mental strength, Harry has it in spades. As usual he will get down to doing what he does best."

"Harry has proved it in the past, but he has also to prove it in the present and in the future. I will support him everywhere I can. In the end, he has to do it by himself, and he has the qualities to do it. He's shown it so often in the past. He's played 60 times for England. Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him," said Ten Hag when asked about his captain.