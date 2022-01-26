Canada has three big games in Concacaf World Cup qualification against Honduras, USA and El Salvador, they will have to play those matches without Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Canada is ready to get to their first World Cup since 1986, John Herdman named a 25-man roster that is well equipped to get the job done as Canada sit first in Concacaf World Cup qualification. Undefeated with 4 wins and 4 draws Herdman’s squad has never been so close to getting back to soccer’s biggest stage, they could virtually book a ticket with a positive output of points against Honduras, USMNT and El Salvador.

One player that will be missing from the team is without a doubt the team’s biggest star, Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davies. Alphonso Davies is out of the Canadian squad due to an inflammation in his heart muscle discovered by Bayern Munich doctors.

The inflammation is due to the player contracting coronavirus earlier this year and this has Alphonso Davies out of action. Where is Alphonso Davies’s recovery at the moment?

Alphonso Davies out for Canada, how is he evolving?

Alphonso Davies is slated to miss several weeks for Bayern Munich, "During our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle… He has stopped training for now, so he won't be available to us for the next weeks. This myocarditis isn't too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time” was the statement made by Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Davies without question is the most successful MLS export ever, having won 10 titles at Bayern. Davies has played 16 games for Bayern this season collecting 4 assists, while on the international stage Davies has 10 goals in 30 caps for Canada.