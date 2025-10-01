Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al Nassr vs Al-Zwazaa in AFC Champions League Two today, Oct. 1?

Al Nassr are set to clash with the Iraqi side Al-Zwazaa in their second match of the AFC Champions League today, notably without Cristiano Ronaldo in their lineup. The rest of the squad traveled to Iraq on Monday for this pivotal encounter, aiming to maintain their lead in Group D of the competition.

With Ronaldo sidelined, the team will depend on standout performers like Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, who have been instrumental with their impressive performances early this season, both bringing a winning mentality to the squad.

Fresh off their victory over Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, where they maintained their top spot in the standings, Al Nassr finds themselves motivated for this crucial matchup. Al-Zwazaa, buoyed by their opening win against Goa, will be looking to capitalize on Ronaldo’s absence as they aim for another victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This encounter in Iraq could be pivotal for Al Nassr, as they aspire to achieve great success this season to encourage Ronaldo to stay on with the team, following a conclusion to last season that fell short of expectations.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Why is Ronaldo not playing today for Al Nassr vs. Al-Zwazaa?

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly absent from Al Nassr’s lineup against Al-Zwazaa because head coach Jorge Jesus opted not to call him up for this fixture. According to Saudi journalist Ali Alabdallah, who reported on his X account during the pre-match press conference, this decision aligns with a strategic approach to managing Ronaldo’s workload.

Advertisement

see also Mbappe overtakes Ronaldo and Benzema but Messi stays on top in Champions League feat

Alabdallah noted that Jesus is well aware of Ronaldo being 40 years old, and maximizing rest is crucial for him to be available for the more critical fixtures this season. Consequently, the team traveled to Iraq without him for the AFC Champions League matchup, instead relying on the other stars filling its roster.

Advertisement

Predicted lineup for Al Nassr vs. Al-Zwazaa

With Ronaldo unavailable for this match, head coach Jesus is set to deploy the strongest lineup possible in his absence. Mane, Felix, and Kingsley Coman are anticipated to start in today’s game, as the Portuguese manager is determined to secure the victory by all means.

Predicted lineup for Al Nassr: Bento; Sultan, Simakan, Martinez, Ayman; Angelo, Brozovic, Felix; Coman, Mane, Camara.

Advertisement