Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores great header Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad at the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr looked to continue their strong start in the Saudi Pro League against Al Ittihad, and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered with a brilliant header to extend the lead to 2–0.

With the visitors already ahead after an early goal from Sadio Mane, the Portuguese star doubled the advantage by rising above the defense and finishing off a perfect cross from his Senegalese teammate.

After winning its first three matches, Jorge Jesus’ side is looking to keep its winning streak alive—helped once again by goals from Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. With his latest strike, the Portuguese star moved to the top of the scoring chart with four goals.

This marks Ronaldo’s fourth goal of the season, following his opener in the league debut against Al Taawoun and a brace in the 5–1 victory over Al Riyadh in the previous round.

*Developing story