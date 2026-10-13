Why is there a minute of silence during Atletico Madrid vs Manchester Utd in 2026–27 UCL Matchday 2?

Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League features Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United as one of its most highly anticipated fixtures. Before kickoff, a minute of silence was held in memory of Ana Merodio Borja, the mother of captain Koke, who passed away in the past few hours.

Following this tragic loss, Diego Simeone left Koke out of the squad, meaning the Atletico captain will not be on the pitch. The club also requested permission from UEFA to wear black armbands in his mother’s honor.

Around 70,000 fans are expected at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, paying their respects during this deeply emotional moment. One of Atletico Madrid’s greatest idols is receiving the love and support of the entire Colchonero faithful.

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Atletico seek their first victory

Atletico Madrid aim to get their first win of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign after a difficult start on the opening matchday. Diego Simeone’s squad stumbled in its debut, falling 2-1 away against Liverpool at Anfield in a tightly contested fixture.

Diego Pablo Simeone, Atletico Madrid’s manager.

With zero points on the board, the Colchoneros now look to kickstart their European tournament and secure a vital victory as they return to home turf at the Metropolitano.

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What’s next for Atletico Madrid?

Following their match against Manchester United, Atletico Madrid will travel to Germany on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to face VfB Stuttgart at the MHPArena (Mercedes-Benz Arena). Two weeks later, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Diego Simeone’s side will return home to Madrid to host Bayern Munich at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Key takeaways

A minute of silence was held for Ana Merodio Borja , mother of Atletico’s Koke.

, mother of Atletico’s Koke. Diego Simeone left Koke out of the squad following his mother’s passing.

Atletico Madrid will travel to face VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.