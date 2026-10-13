Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing today for Barcelona vs Galatasaray in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 2?

Barcelona enters Matchday 2 of the Champions League without Frenkie de Jong against Galatasaray, turning all eyes to how Hansi Flick fills the void in the lineup.

Barcelona will be without Frenkie de Jong for today’s Champions League Matchday 2 clash against Galatasaray, as the Dutch midfielder was left off the squad list entirely.

De Jong remains sidelined with a knee injury, taking a cautious approach to his recovery ahead of a grueling upcoming schedule for the Spanish giants, with LaLiga and Champions League in the horizon.

Gavi is expected to step into the starting XI in De Jong’s absence. Anchored by Rodri, Barcelona‘s midfield retains plenty of firepower to control the tempo against the Turkish champions.

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Barcelona will also be without winger Raphinha, raising questions among supporters about how manager options will reshuffle the attack in today’s fixture against Galatasaray.

Highway to Hell pic.twitter.com/wYledz44c1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 13, 2026

Predicted lineup for Barcelona against Galatasaray

Even down two starters, Barcelona remains formidable upfront with Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon, both coming off standout performances in domestic action and their Champions League opener.

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Here is how Barcelona is expected to line up today:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri, Fermin Lopez (or Dani Olmo)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon

With this strong unit expected to take the pitch, Barcelona fans will be watching closely as a victory today would push the club to the top of the Champions League standings.

Key takeaways