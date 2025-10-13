Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France vs Iceland in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 13?

France arrives comfortably for their match against Iceland after winning all three of their group games in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. France is on nine points and has dominated Group D so far. Still, fans are curious about one key absence: why won’t Kylian Mbappe be available?

If Ukraine loses or draws against Azerbaijan and France defeats Iceland, the French national team will secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. The stakes make this an important game, but with qualification in sight, Deschamps can also manage his squad carefully.

France and Iceland will kick off simultaneously with Ukraine and Azerbaijan. If Les Bleus win away and Ukraine fails to take all three points, France would reach 12 points. With only two games left in the group stage, that total would guarantee first place in Group D of the World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why isn’t Mbappe available for France vs Iceland?

French striker Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid will miss the match against Iceland due to injury. Mbappe had to leave in the 83rd minute against Azerbaijan after suffering a knock to his right ankle. Head coach Didier Deschamps decided to send him back to his club to continue his recovery rather than risk him.

Kylian Mbappe of France

Advertisement

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the news in a statement: “After taking a knock to his right ankle, Kylian Mbappé was forced to come off before the end of the game against Azerbaijan (3-0) on Friday night at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Upon the French delegation’s return to Clairefontaine, the France captain met with Didier Deschamps. He will not be able to play on Monday, October 13, in Reykjavik against Iceland.”

Advertisement

see also Exclusive: Roman Weidenfeller on Borussia Dortmund, the 2014 World Cup, Pulisic, Messi, Ronaldo, and more

This means Mbappe will not log any minutes against Iceland, and no replacement will be called up. The FFF also confirmed that Deschamps will not bring in a new player, leaving Les Bleus with one fewer attacking option.

Advertisement

France confirmed lineup without Mbappe

Despite the absence of Mbappe, France still fields a strong attacking presence. Deschamps is confirmed to line up as follows: Mike Maignan; Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Jules Kounde; Florian Thauvin, Eduardo Camavinga, Kouadio Kone; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Christopher Nkunku.