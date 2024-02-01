The moment soccer fans had been waiting for months has taken a huge twist. Neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will start in the friendly between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr, something that has significantly reduced the hype around this game.

The Portuguese star’s availability was already questionable due to a calf injury that even forced the Saudi club to postpone two games in China last week. The Argentine playmaker, on the other hand, was expected to start for the MLS side.

But it turns out that Inter Miami preferred not to risk Messi as he reportedly felt discomfort after the 3-4 loss to Al-Hilal on Monday. According to Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, Messi is being held out as “precaution” after he had MRI this week. However, the 8x Ballon d’Or winner will be on the bench.

When is Lionel Messi coming back?

The 36-year-old is expected to return at some point during Inter Miami’s global preseason tour, which will see the Herons travel to Hong Kong and Japan before they play one last friendly against Newell’s Old Boys in South Florida.

Gerardo Martino’s team will kick off the 2024 MLS season on February 21, when they welcome the Real Salt Lake to DRV PNK Stadium in Opening Day.

This will be Messi’s first full season with Inter Miami, having joined the club midway through the 2023 campaign. Last year, the Argentine star led the team to its first ever success at the Leagues Cup but muscle discomfort prevented him from trying to get the Herons to the MLS playoffs.