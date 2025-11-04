What happened to Ousmane Dembele and why was he subbed off in PSG vs Bayern?

In the blink of an eye, Ousmane Dembele’s night took a massive turn. From potentially scoring the game-tying goal for PSG against Bayern Munich to being subbed off by manager Luis Enrique. It all happened so fast that now many fans wonder why was the French star taken off the pitch at Parc des Princes.

With the reigning UEFA Champions League champs on the attack to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Bayern, Dembele found the back of the new with a fortunate ball that bounced off his chest and past Manuel Neuer’s goal. However, after review, the goal was taken off the board due to Dembele being offside.

Shortly after, Enrique made moves, subbing off Dembele and sending Lee Kang-in into the game. However, it didn’t work out as Bayern only doubled its lead thanks to Luis Diaz’s brace in Paris.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Dembele was forced to exit the game as he suffered a new injury against Bayern.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain during a game.

Surprising

Unfortunately, Dembele has had a long medical history of setbacks throughout his professional career. As a result, fans weren’t entirely shocked to see the best player in the world leave the game with another injury. However, it was indeed surprising to watch the French star head directly to the locker room, rather than joining the rest of the team on the subs bench.

Injury-riddled

Though the 2025-26 season is still in its early stages, Ousmane Dembele has already been hampered by injuries. The French winger has missed seven games for PSG with a hamstring issue, and now there are growing concerns in Paris that he may have re-aggravated it.

In the City of Light, it will take some optimism for fans to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as Dembele could be sidelined for key UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 clashes. To make matters worse, Achraf Hakimi was also subbed off after being injured by Luis Diaz, who had previously scored a brace for Bayern.